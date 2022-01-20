Are Men Seeking Fashion Inspiration From Kanye West?

We’ve been observing Kanye West’s humongous boots for the last few weeks and trying to figure them out. First of all, they are big and ugly and totally inappropriate for the places Kanye has been frequenting. They are fisherman’s boots or maybe for lobstermen, but absurdly clunky and unsuitable for Malibu or NYC. (Or date nights, for that matter) One visible label said Red Wing (it’s a work boot company) but Balenciaga featured a similarly awkward big boot in their collection. The boots DO support the illusion that the wearer is a hard worker. Apparently a lot of guys actually want to look like Kanye and variations of work boots are selling like hotcakes.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Kanye in Malibu

