Hey, Machine Gun Kelly – How About A Kiss?

Last October, Angelina Jolie showed up at the premier of The Eternals wearing a gold metal band that connected her lower lip to her chin. It was NOT a dental appliance. No one had seen such a piece of jewelry before and universally wondered if she could speak normally or drink or eat while wearing the thing. Turns out it’s called a custom lip cuff and was made by Nina Berenato, a jeweler in Austin. Machine Gun Kelly was the next to show up in a lip cuff – and his was considerably more extravagant and featured Dolce & Gabbana’s initials. We STILL don’t know if he can talk or eat while wearing this silly thing…but at least it’s removable.

Photo: Instagram

