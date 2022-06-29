Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together

This article was last updated on June 29, 2022

Coincidence? No, we don’t believe that’s the case. It just so happened that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went out in New York City last night dressed like this — almost entirely in hot pink.

It just so happens that the next Barbie movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, has just begun production in Los Angeles. According to their actions, Kelly and Megan intend to let Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros./Mattel know they were the best choice for their roles. And judging by their demeanour, they appear to be naturals.

Both have blonde hair, and MGK has a preference for the colour pink. Barbie and Ken have a rock n’ roll counterpart in these two! It would have brought the plot up to date quite a bit. The Kelly/Fox version of Barbie and Ken may be made by someone else.

