500,000 new immigrants to Canada every year

This article was last updated on June 29, 2022

New immigrants to Canada are expected to hit 500,000 annually “sooner rather than later,” according to Minister Sean Fraser.

However, the minister stressed that any future increases must be done cautiously in order to assist communities throughout Canada’s needs.

A worldwide technology conference called Collision brought immigration minister to Toronto last week.

More than 430,000 newcomers to Canada are sought each year.

In 2020, Canada’s immigration intake is expected to fall to less than 340,000 people per year because to travel restrictions and Canadian government personnel needing to work from home owing to the epidemic. For the rebuilding of its economy following the COVID, Canada stated in October 2020 that it will resume accepting over 400,000 immigrants each year as of 2021. Last year, Canada welcomed a record-breaking 405,000 new permanent residents, well above its original goal.

Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan 2022-2024 was unveiled by Fraser in February. Over the next decade, Canada plans to bring in an additional 450,000 immigrants every year.

In 2023-2025, how many additional permanent residents will there be?

The Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025 will be unveiled on November 1st, and Fraser is expected to set new objectives.

A full draught of the 2023-2025 strategy isn’t out yet, but we asked Fraser whether he had any early comments on the strategy and in particular whether he was trying to increase the yearly objective to more than 500,000 every year.

To put it another way, I wouldn’t time it.” I am certain that we will succeed. Currently, we’re increasing our population by more than 1%. There’s little doubt about it: That trend will continue. There is no way for me to predict when we’ll hit the 500,000-immigrants-per-year mark. On the basis of community needs, it will be implemented.”

That I’m the minister who gets to 500,000 isn’t something I take great satisfaction in.”

What’s most important to me is that I’m using our immigration system to fulfil the needs of communities and provide them with opportunities for success. It would be wonderful if we had to accept 500,000 new residents in a calendar year. And that’s something I’m pleased to help with.”

Since there are so many possibilities and challenges connected with embracing newcomers, I think we’ll get there sooner rather than later. And this will be a great strategic advantage for Canada if we don’t surpass our absorptive capacity of our communities on the way there.”

Canadians and newcomers alike will benefit from Fraser’s attention to detail.

It is important to evaluate Canada’s capacity to provide the required infrastructure and assistance to its current population and future immigrants when considering immigration numbers.

