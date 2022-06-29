Killing Kittens and British government investment

This article was last updated on June 29, 2022

British government invests in firm that organises sex parties

British government has purchased a share in sex party firm Killing Kittens, British Business Bank told CNN.

Originally the firm had taken a loan to survive during the financial crisis, but it has now been turned into an ownership position. It is not known how many shares the British taxpayer holds.

Killing Kittens was started in 2005 and conducts adult events in London and New York. The activities are not primarily directed towards women, but women do get to determine what happens.

In 2020, the corporation got a loan from the Future Fund from the British government to withstand the corona epidemic. Organizing events involving a lot of physical touch was not a possibility at that time. During that moment, the start-up did arrange online activities and built a dating app that is still used today. During the epidemic, the number of visits to the Killing Kittens website doubled.

The loan that the fund issued in 2020 has now been converted into an equity interest. The British Business Bank will not reveal how much that interest is. A spokeswoman told CNN that Killing Kittens meets “all the parameters for an investment”.

“The Future Fund has employed a consistent set of criteria for all its investments to make the process as straightforward as possible without long negotiations,” the spokeswoman stated. At the end of March, the fund had a stake in 337 firms.

Killing Kittens has not yet replied to the funding.

