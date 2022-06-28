Ryan Gosling on the beach

This article was last updated on June 28, 2022

Okay, we’re in. We weren’t so sure we wanted to see the Barbie movie but this photo convinced us we have to. Seeing Ryan Gosling in this goofy outfit on roller skates is worth the price of admission. Ryan and Margot Robbie were filming on Venice Beach today and he didn’t fall down once. We’re betting he took the role because of his two little girls, Esmeralda and Amada..

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

