Bobbi Eden makes her cinematic debut 2023

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022

In a romantic comedy about porn Bobbi Eden makes her cinematic debut.

Fockeline Ouwerkerk and Sanne Langelaar star in the upcoming Dutch comedy picture Candy & Bonita, according to distributor Dutch Film Works. When two buddies decide to make a pornographic video, they do it despite the fact that they have no prior expertise.

Marieke and Tilly, two friends from the local cafe, are played by Ouwerkerk (shown) and Langelaar (pictured). They aim to create female-friendly pornography as a team.

The film also has appearances by Jeroen van Koningsbrugge, Frederik Brom, David Lucieer, and Loek Peters. Candy & Bonita is Bobbi Eden’s feature film debut.

In early 2023, Candy & Bonita will premiere in Dutch theaters.

