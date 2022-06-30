Madonna New York Pride celebration 2022

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022

Madonna New York Pride celebration

Madonna would not allow a New York Pride celebration to go on without her putting on a show. A few years ago, Madonna kissed Britney Spears during the VMAs. In New York City’s Terminal 5 this week, she pushed it to the next level by performing a surprise performance for the first time.

When Tokischa joined her onstage for a few songs, the tension escalated as they began a takeaway session. After that, the audience was treated to a lengthy simulation of intercourse, which had them shouting with delight.

From Madonna’s FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, due out on August 19th.

