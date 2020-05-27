Madonna Vows: I Will Dance Again!

Madonna is still smarting because she had to cut short her concert tour due to the fact that she was in “indescribable pain.” Exactly WHAT was hurting her, she does not specify. Earlier, she admitted to a knee injury, but something else came up that made performing impossible. Like Tom Cruise, she flatly refuses to let an age–related condition slow her down. She posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing on one leg, but the interesting part is really the outfit she’s wearing…

