How About A Selfie With The Former First Couple – And Some Pizza?

Some businesses have responded to Covid-19’s unforeseen circumstances with a sense of humor and it’s a welcome relief. Grimaldi’s pizza restaurant in Chelsea in New York has a pair of ceramic statures of Barack and Michelle Obama (wearing masks, of course) seated at a table by their entrance. So far the restaurant is only open for take out and delivery, but they found an entertaining way to remind everyone to mask and keep their distance. Passers-by can stop and safely take a selfie with the famous couple!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

