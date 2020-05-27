Randeep Hooda calls out unverified news on Uttarakhand fire; ask people to not compare them to Australia and Amazon 

Actor Randeep Hooda is an environmentalist and a strong advocate of sustainable living. For the past few days, there has been a lot of misinformation circulating on social media around forest fires in the state of Uttarakhand. Several social media posts have been circulated where the intensity of the fire has been compared to that of the forest fires in Australia and Amazon region.

Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to call out the unverified information doing rounds on his Twitter account. Forest fires are a natural phenomenon that rejuvenates the forest & they happen every year..as per my research, this year #forestfires have been relatively low in #Uttarakhand so far..pls don’t compare them to Australia & the Amazon & spread panic ????????#PrayForUttarakhand #FakeNews,” he tweeted. Hooda also shared a graph comparing the forest fire statistics of 2019 and 2020 to reiterate the fact.

Randeep Hooda is the UN ambassador for the UN Convention on Migratory Species. The actor is vocal about environmental issues and speaks about it on social media.

