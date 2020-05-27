“They will have to offer me something more than just three songs and five scenes,” says Taapsee Pannu on working in a Telugu film 

Taapsee Pannu started her acting career with Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2013 with the film Chashme Baddoor. From there on there was going back for the actor, as she worked hard and proved her acting chops and is currently one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee Pannu spoke about working in Telugu cinema and the roles she will accept.

Tapsee Pannu has done several commercial films in Telugu in which she was cast in glamorous roles in the initial phase of her career. Talking about doing Telugu films in the future, Taapsee said, “I will do one south film every year. Telugu if you are talking about those big hero films, then maybe they will have to offer me something more than just three songs and five scenes to do now. I think I have done that. I would want to do something else now. When I get that I don't mind doing that. I guess I will have to wait till then.”

“It is not like I will do only cinema that is centred around me all the time. That is why I end up doing films like Soorma and Mission Mangal in between. Just to show that I am okay doing lesser screen space roles but they shouldn't be insignificant in the film. I honestly believe in mixing up the filmography type, otherwise, I feel people will get bored of me. I do not mind having a relatively lesser impactful part from the protagonist but it should not be like you take me out of the film and nothing happens. That is not acceptable. But yes at the same time, my eventual goal in my career is to be a bankable actor for my producers and audience because both are spending money on me. So I want to make everyone’s time and money worth it,” she further said.

