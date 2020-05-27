Bhumi Pednekar calls for celebrating India’s bio-diversity for nature conservation

Bhumi Pednekar has been a vocal climate activist and she has been roped in to celebrate India’s bio-diversity to raise awareness on nature conservation.

In a video for The Ministry of Environment and Asif Bhamla Foundation, Bhumi says, “There are more than 80 lakh living organisms who exist in the same ecosystem. This includes us – human beings, trees, plants, animals, birds, marine life, mammals, bacteria, virus and a lot more which cannot even be seen by the human eye. In short its called bio-diversity. These living beings have as much right to live and exist as much as us humans.”

She adds, “But the sad truth is that human greed has resulted in many such species going extinct. But unfortunately, the never-ending hunger for progress by humans has disturbed the very balance of mother nature – our planet’s temperature is increasing, water bodies are drying out, there is shortage of food, there are unheard-of diseases that have cropped up/spreading, forests are being cut down. Scientists believe there will come a time where despite water and air living organism might not be able to thrive.”

Bhumi warns that if we don’t become sensitive to protect our environment, we will push the earth further to its brink. She urges people to join hands for the cause saying, “Things are going to get very difficult in the coming times of we don’t take necessary action and mend our ways. I believe that it is our responsibility to protect and safeguard our environment, it’s our responsibility we leave behind a clean, healthy and green Earth for the coming generations.”

