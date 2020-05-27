EXO’s Kai and WayV members Ten and Lucas take up Baekhyun’s Candy challenge and nail it

After Suho's first solo album that released in March this year, K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that released on May 25, 2020. The album was backed with the title track 'Candy' and music video.

As Baekhyun's album is performing well on the charts, he started 'Candy Challenge' for the fans who them to participate and enjoy the music together. Showcasing slick choreography, he shared the challenge video on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

자네.. 도전해볼텐가?? #CandyChallenge #지금부터시작합니다 #아껴왔던춤실력을보여줘

To support him, his fellow member Kai did a TikTok dance routine and well, nailed it completely.

배운지 삼초됨 내가 시작인가!! 쉬우니까 여러분도 따라하세요 #candychallenge #easyversion

SM Entertainment label's WayV members Ten and Lucas also took up the challenge and they crushed the choreography. As the three of them are members of SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM along with Baekhyun, they came together to support their leader.

BAEKHYUN 형 Candy Challenge #candychallenge come on

'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.

나는 눈이 조금 작다.. 그래서 눈이 커진 기분을 느껴보고 싶었다.. 그리고 어릴 땐 분명히 컸었는데.. 왜 크면서 작아졌을까? 지금 커질 수 있는 효과가 있는 것 같아 촬영해보았다.. #카이백현 #인공눈물필요주의

텔레토비 나나도 노란색이고 바나나도 노란색인데 바나나의 나나를 따서 지은이름일까?.. 갑자기궁금해져서 셀카를 찍어보았다. #카이백현

그 때 그 시절을 회상하다가 문득 떠올랐다 왜 그 때 우리는 왜 사진을 그렇게 찍었을까? 그리고 왜 우리 리더 수호형의 아이디는 윤중간지왈이였고 나는 왜 착한백현이였을까? 고민 끝에 다시 그 시절로 돌아가보기로했다.. #윤중간지왈 #수호형보고싶다 #태민카이백현

ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun drops playful ‘Candy’ music video from his ‘Delight’ album

