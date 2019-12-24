Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bring back their feud with Christmas Day sweater in these photos

The saga of the hilarious feud between Marvel's two superheroes – Deadpool and Wolverine – continues. Over the years, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken digs at each other and it has turned into the most hilarious celebrity feud ever. Ahead of Christmas, the duo has returned to spread joy and hilarious exchange.
Last year, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman made Ryan Reynolds wear a gaudy Christmas sweater. This year, the magical sweater returns as Hugh is seen wearing in the photo along with Ryan. He captioned it, "I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too." Ryan was quick to respond and wrote, "I don’t recall mentioning underwear."
I don’t recall mentioning underwear.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2019
The Sweater returns! Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @SickKids @rowlandbb ➡️ https://t.co/UdxkovYzZo pic.twitter.com/l28M9hYDsY
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2019
