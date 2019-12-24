Janice Dickinson’s Daughter Was Born Into A Tabloid Scandal

It’s Janice Dickinson and her long-suffering daughter Savannah. Certainly it wasn’t easy growing up with wild and crazy model Janice. Savannah’s birth in 1994 was a juicy tabloid story. Janice happened to be dating Sylvester Stallone when she became pregnant and convinced him the baby was HIS. Ever the gentleman, he immediately set her up in a fancy apartment and paid all her medical bills. The baby was born Savannah Rodin Stallone. After the tabloids started writing that the baby was not HIS, Stallone got a DNA test and found out they were RIGHT! Yes, Janice had been cheating with someone else! Stallone was hugely embarrassed and Savannah lost her famous last name. She’s now working as an actress and occasional crew member under the name Savannah Rodin.

