Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise star flies real fighter jet in behind the scenes video

Hollywood's most favourite action star Tom Cruise is set to return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the upcoming highly anticipated film of 2020 – Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer was unveiled earlier this week which focused on some real action-packed sequences.
Just a day ago, the makers released the two-minute clip featurette where Tom Cruise is flying real G-Force and smiling throughout the clip. The featurette includes producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell revealing inside secrets on what went down in making this sequel.
Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 26, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez star in the upcoming movie.
