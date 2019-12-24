Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise star flies real fighter jet in behind the scenes video

Hollywood's most favourite action star Tom Cruise is set to return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the upcoming highly anticipated film of 2020 – Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer was unveiled earlier this week which focused on some real action-packed sequences.

Just a day ago, the makers released the two-minute clip featurette where Tom Cruise is flying real G-Force and smiling throughout the clip. The featurette includes producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell revealing inside secrets on what went down in making this sequel.

The official Synopsis of Top Gun: Maverick reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 26, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez star in the upcoming movie.

