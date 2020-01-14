Katrina Kaif just showed us what’s inside her dabba! Read more

Spotted the latest challenge in B-town? 'What's in my dabba' is what the celebrities are calling it. Akshay Kumar, who recently accepted the challenge from wife Twinkle Khanna, shared a healthy platter that he was about to gorge on. He nominated Katrina Kaif, and thanks to him, we now have a sneak peek into Kat's dabba!

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying a quick meal. "My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba, so this is my mid-morning snack (or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast," she wrote. In the picture, she can be seen eating a plate of idlis. She also went on to mention what she does to make the idlis fluffier and what all accompaniments are her favourite. Read her post below.

Akshay and Katrina are presently working together, on Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which releases on March 27, 2020. Eager to know if they share a healthy meal or two, on the sets!

