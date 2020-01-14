Natasa Stankovic stuns in a black bikini in this throwback picture with beau Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic, who recently announced her engagement with cricketer Hardik Pandya, is probably still reminiscing her holiday with the love of her life. She took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the two, chilling by the sea.

The model looks stunning, dressed in a black bikini. Hardik, on the other hand, flaunts his chiselled bod. Check out the photo below. Being the stunning diva that she is, Natasa doesn't need to work hard to set the internet on fire. She does it with ease! For example, this one.

View this post on Instagram

????❤️ #throwback???? @hardikpandya93

A post shared by ????Nataša Stanković???? (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:48am PST

Natasa and Hardik announced their engagement on January 1. The cricketer got down on his knees on a beautifully decorated yacht, in the presence of a bunch of friends who sang, played the guitar and clapped. Just in case you missed out on the photos, have a look at them here.

View this post on Instagram

Forever yes ????????❤️ @hardikpandya93

A post shared by ????Nataša Stanković???? (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Natasa, who was seen in a couple of Hindi projects, rose to fame with Badshah's ‘DJ Waley Babu’.

Let's see if a wedding is on cards for them anytime soon!

