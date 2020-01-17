Shailendra Singh joins hands with Reliance Entertainment to produce two biopics

Producer Shailendra Singh is starting the year off with a bang. In the pipeline are two powerful biopics that he is set to produce in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment this year- one titled M.S. Bitta: Hit-List which is jointly produced with Priya Gupta, the other is the inspirational life story of Kings United – the dance troupe, which recently won USD 1 million on the American reality show World Of Dance.
Singh's second film made news when he first acquired the rights of Kings United's life story. The working title for the film is The Kings and will be about the twenty young strugglers and their journey from gully to glory, from Nallasoapra to Los Angeles. Suresh Mukund, Founder of Kings United, says, “Our journey has been full of trials and tribulations, victory and glory. But we had a dream, and they only thing we knew to do, was to keep chasing that dream. We believe that Shailendra Singh truly understands our story and can translate it in to film. Now that Reliance Entertainment has come on board, we are even more excited to embark upon this new journey with them."
