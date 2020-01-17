Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi reveals Himanshi Khurana has split with fiancé for Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 has taken a new turn. This has been a family week as many contestants got to meet their family members after a really long time. The housemates have been eagerly waiting to spend time with them. In last night's episode, Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi made a visit to the show.

Parag Tyagi, who is a Television actor, revealed to Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting for him. When Asim reached out to his brother Umar Riaz, his brother indeed confirmed that Himanshi is waiting for him outside and that whatever Parag said was true.

During his visit, Parag also lashed out at Asim for speaking negatively about his wife. He said, "You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?"

Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were extremely close in the show but their friendship turned sour after Himanshi's eviction.

