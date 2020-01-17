Namit Das to debut as music composer with Mira Nair’s show, A Suitable Boy

Namit Das has starred in films like Wake Up Sid, Pataakha, Sui Dhaaga, and many others. The actor is not only popular in cinema, but on platforms like television, webspace, and theatre. He is also an aspiring filmmaker. And apart from these talents, there is one more skill that Namit has kept hidden from the world which is his love for making music. Namit’s father, Chandan Dass is a noted musician, and the actor has inherited this talent. Now, he is all set to showcase his skills to the world.
Namit will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair’s show, A Suitable Boy. For this, he has composed not one but three songs. These tracks, which go with the familial theme, will be used in the show at pivotal points. The artist has always been drawn to music and also works on making his own independent music with his bandmate Anurag Shanker. The duo is making independent music for five years now.
A Suitable Boy stars Ishaan Khatter and Tabu.
