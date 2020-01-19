Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan blames Asim Riaz for breaking Himanshi’s engagement

During the family week, Asim Riaz got to know that Himanshi Khurrana who got evicted from the show has called off her relationship with beau Chow. Riaz has been happy ever since he heard the news from Shefali's husband Parag and from his brother Umar.
Himanshi had always been vocal about her relationship with Chow, while inside the house. She also spoke about Chow in front of Aism. Despite this, Asim fell for her.
However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave Asim an earful and blamed him for Himanshi’s break up.
