Captain Marvel sequel is in the works, eyeing for 2022 release

Captain Marvel 2 might be happening with WandaVision writer. The phase 4 of Marvel lineup includes several Disney + series and movies including Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love & Thunder among others.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney + series' WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is set to pen the script for the sequel to the 2019 film. WandaVision will have the kid Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel as an adult. In the comics, Rambeau took the mantle of Captain Marvel at one point.
Captain Marvel starred Brie Larson along with Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, and Gemma Chan.
