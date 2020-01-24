Karan Wahi shares throwback pictures from the sets of Remix to wish producer Goldie Behl

Karan Wahi started off his career with the show Remix back in 2004, needless to say, he has come a long way in the industry. From Remix to Dill Mill Gayee, Wahi was quick to build a massive fan base for himself. However, Remix still holds a special place in all our hearts and it had one of the coolest casts that included Raj Singh Arora, Priya Wal, Shweta Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor, and Arjun Bijlani among the others.

The show is definitely a cult one and as Goldie Behl, the co-producer, turned a year older, Karan Wahi shared a couple of unseen pictures from the sets. The pictures are from when Karan Wahi celebrated his 20on the sets of the show as he wishes Goldie on his big day. Take a look at the pictures that Karan posted on his Instagram.

From MINE To Yours… Happy Bday Goldie bhaiya @goldiebehl Thank you for always being there ???????????????????? #remix #to #eternity P.s- This is 2006 ,my 20th on the Remix set

These pictures are compelling us to binge-watch Remix once again!

