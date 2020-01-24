Karan Wahi shares throwback pictures from the sets of Remix to wish producer Goldie Behl

Karan Wahi started off his career with the show Remix back in 2004, needless to say, he has come a long way in the industry. From Remix to Dill Mill Gayee, Wahi was quick to build a massive fan base for himself. However, Remix still holds a special place in all our hearts and it had one of the coolest casts that included Raj Singh Arora, Priya Wal, Shweta Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor, and Arjun Bijlani among the others.
View this post on Instagram
From MINE To Yours… Happy Bday Goldie bhaiya @goldiebehl Thank you for always being there ???????????????????? #remix #to #eternity P.s- This is 2006 ,my 20th on the Remix set
A post shared by Karan Wahi ???? (@karanwahi) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:20am PST
These pictures are compelling us to binge-watch Remix once again!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply