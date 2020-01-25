Surbhi Chandna raises the oomph with her monochrome look!

Surbhi Chandna is being praised a lot for her impeccable acting skills in Sanjivani where she has been making her fans fall in love with her all over again. Apart from her acting skills, she also knows how to keep her fashion game on point. Be it award shows or regular photoshoots, Surbhi Chandna deserves the massive fan-base she has built for herself.

Her latest photoshoot has been the talk of the town where she is soaring the temperature with her monochrome polka-dotted wrap dress. With puffed sleeves and a thigh-high slit, Surbhi paired her dress with earth orange-colored bralette. Rounding off her look with the classic smokey eyes and nude lips, Subhi Chandna was seen posing in black stilettos and hoops.

Take a look at the pictures.

On the work front, Subhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani has taken a 3-year leap with Gaurav Chopra being the new entry in the show.

