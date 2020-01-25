Jennifer Winget and team Beyhadh 2 are ready to make a splash as they wrap the Rishikesh schedule

Jennifer Winget’s ruthless character, Maya Jaisingh, has unfinished business with Mriyunjay Roy, played by Ashish Chowdhry, in Beyhadh 2. After murdering his younger son, Rishi, Maya is all set to take her revenge from MJ’s older son, Rudra, in Rishikesh. The entire team of Beyhadh 2 has been shooting in Rishikesh for the past week, enjoying the river rafting and the company of some new friends Jenny made on the sets.
