Jennifer Winget and team Beyhadh 2 are ready to make a splash as they wrap the Rishikesh schedule

Jennifer Winget’s ruthless character, Maya Jaisingh, has unfinished business with Mriyunjay Roy, played by Ashish Chowdhry, in Beyhadh 2. After murdering his younger son, Rishi, Maya is all set to take her revenge from MJ’s older son, Rudra, in Rishikesh. The entire team of Beyhadh 2 has been shooting in Rishikesh for the past week, enjoying the river rafting and the company of some new friends Jenny made on the sets.

Now, the team has wrapped up the schedule and Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures with her crew, her co-star Shivin Narang, and of course a flawless solo picture. With the new twists and turns, the fans just can’t wait to see how Maya will seek her revenge. Jennifer posted the pictures with the caption, “Quite the wrap in Rishikesh for #Beyhadh2 Stay tuned as we prepare to make a splash!”

Take a look at them.

