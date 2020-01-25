Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails the Dolly Parton Challenge like the boss lady that she is!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently returned from the World Economic Forum 2020, and the actress has nailed the trending challenge set by the legend Dolly Parton. In the challenge, 4 different styles of pictures or videos of oneself are used to represent different social media platforms. The netizens have been raving about this challenge since the last couple of days and most of the celebs have joined the challenge.

After Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken up the challenge and has used videos to represent social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Bumble. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has introduced Bumble in India and has been giving opportunities to the females to make a move. Posting it with the caption, “Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge”, Priyanka has slain the challenge like no one else.

Take a look at it.

Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

