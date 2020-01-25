Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails the Dolly Parton Challenge like the boss lady that she is!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently returned from the World Economic Forum 2020, and the actress has nailed the trending challenge set by the legend Dolly Parton. In the challenge, 4 different styles of pictures or videos of oneself are used to represent different social media platforms. The netizens have been raving about this challenge since the last couple of days and most of the celebs have joined the challenge.
Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.
