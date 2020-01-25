3 Years Of Raees: Mahira Khan shares a behind-the-scenes video as she gets nostalgic

Mahira Khan’s big Bollywood debut was with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees where the actress was lauded for her acting. Mahira Khan gets hit by a wave of nostalgia as the film completes three years of its release. The Rahul Dholakia directorial was one of the most talked-about films of the year by the audiences and critics alike.

Mahira has been sharing videos from the days where she is seen appreciating her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan along with the director Rahul Dholakia. Posting the video with the caption, Mahira posted, “My no 1 @iamsrk ???? #3yearsofRaees”

Take a look at it.

My no 1 @iamsrk ???? #3yearsofRaees

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 25, 2020 at 3:58am PST

