Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to star in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Sara Ali Khan has been roped in alongside Dhanush for Aanand L Rai's next directorial. In recent times, rumours were rife that Akshay Kumar has joined the cast too. Now, the film has been announced starring the three actors which is titled Atrangi Re.

Reportedly, Akshay’s role in the film is very special and the audience will really like it. When asked about having the game-changing actor on board, Aanand L Rai said, “It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges.”

Meanwhile, opening up about the film, Aanand L Rai revealed that Atrangi Re is an A.R. Rahman musical and a film close to his heart. He also spoke about casting Sara and Dhanush for the first time. The filmmaker further added, “Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen.”

Sharing his excitement about collaborating with Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar said in an official statement, “I am thrilled to be working with Anand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within 10 minutes. It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title – Atrangi! And I know that Anand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it! As I said, My heart just couldn’t let this one go."

Happy to join Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re, T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar said, "I'm overwhelmed to be associated with such a unique film. Working with Aanand L Rai yet again is really special. He's such a fine filmmaker and this time around we have three brilliant actors on board. It definitely can't get better than this."

AR Rahman will compose for the film whereas National Award winner Himanshu Sharma has written the film.

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, written by National Award Winner Himanshu Sharma, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape Of Good Films, the film will hit the floors on 1st March 2020.

