Rihanna visits her pop-up store in New York wearing head-to-toe Fenty collection worth over Rs. 2 lakhs

Rihanna, singer, actress and now entrepreneur, was thriving in her Fenty collection at her pop up store in New York City. The 31-year-old singer headed to Bergdorf Goodman in New York City in a vibrant orange turtle neck dress with a jacket – all from her new collection.

Rihanna strutted her way to the pop-up store in turtleneck dress in burnt orange ribbed wool knit from her collection with a knotted belt with contrasting knit sleeves worth Rs. 68,655.36 (960 USD). She paired up her look with champagne heeled boots with crinkle fabric which costs Rs. 47,915.72 (670 USD). Heading to the event, she layered her look with a dual-fabric, trench-inspired parka with hood and striped poplin lining, two front flap pockets, and two military-inspired gusseted pockets. This parka is worth Rs. 1,187,16.56 (1660 USD). She even wore side note shades from her collection worth Rs. 32,897.36 (460 USD).

Rihanna completed her look with smokey eye makeup with orange lips, layered necklaces, and hoop earrings. The entire cost of the look rounds up to Rs. 2,68,185 (3750 USD).

Rihanna has already launched Fenty makeup and lingerie collections. For years, fans have been eagerly waiting for her next album but it seems there’s more time for that.

when y’all was asleep lastnight, I was out interacting with my @fenty digital windows at Bergdorf Goodman ????! If you happen to be in NYC today do a lil drive by before it ends tonight! 754 Fifth Ave NY, NY 10019

