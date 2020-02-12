Shah Rukh Khan reveals the names of These two Oscar winning films that inspired him to make great cinema

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero has been on a break ever since. The actor has been utilising his time off the screen by watching different films. Recently, in an interview, the actor shared two Oscar-winning films that have inspired him to make great cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan said that he really liked Parasite from South Korea and Joker and said that these two films have inspired him to make great cinema.

A few months ago, King Khan even took to his Twitter page to share his views on Parasite. He tweeted, “Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world…and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!”

Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world…and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019

Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite has won Oscars in the category of Best Cinema, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

On the other hand, Todd Phillips’ Joker which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role was nominated in 11 categories. Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award in the Best Actor category.

