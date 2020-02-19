Shah Rukh Khan mourns the death of Swades co-star Kishori Ballal; says she would reprimand him from smoking

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan mourned the death of his Swades co-star Kishori Ballal. He took to Twitter and shared a picture with the veteran actor from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan said that she will be "sorely missed" and that she was the one who would reprimand him from smoking. "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her," Shah Rukh posted.

Kishori Ballal who had portrayed Kaveri Amma, a motherly figure to Shah Rukh's Mohan Bhargava in Swades passed away on Tuesday. The 82-year-old died due to age-related ailments at private hospital in Bengaluru.

Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker had also posted a tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter.

"Heartbroken! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji. Kishori ji… you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed," the director tweeted.

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, Ballal made her acting debut with 1960's Ivalentha Hendathi and in her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages. In the Hindi film industry, she has also worked on films such as Rani Mukerji's Aiyyaa and Deepika Padukone's Lafangey Parindey.

