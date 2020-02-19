Aditi Bhatia of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein meets Amanda Cerny on her trip to California and the pictures are adorable!

Aditi Bhatia of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been enjoying her time off by travelling to multiple locations. From accompanying the cast on a trip to Sri Lanka to heading off her solo trips every so often, Aditi Bhatia is living the best life. She is currently in California, LA and there she met Amanda Cerny while her fans go gaga over the two pretty ladies!

Aditi took to her Instagram to share a few pictures where Amanda has picked her up bridal style. Posting them with the caption, “How can someone be so sweet and SOOO STRONG OMG !!! Love you @amandacerny ????”, Aditi is surely the happiest person.

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia ???? (@aditi_bhatia4) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

After playing Ruhi in the show, her fans can’t wait to see her star in another show again!

