A mild thunderstorm in late February or early March might be a headache when it comes to picking an outfit (or figuring out what to do with your hair) — but it also means warm weather is only weeks away, and with it: spring manicures.

For the impatient and seasonally affected among us, Essie just dropped a brand-new line of polishes that's directly inspired by those optimistic pre-spring showers. The Spring 2020 collection is a nuanced range of pastels — from iridescent lilac 'Spring in Your Step' to fruity green 'Can Dew Attitude' — and all six bottles are available right now.

Scroll through for a peek at 2020's first sunny shades, then shop your favorite bottle before everyone else Marie Kondo's their polish lineup.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Essie Make A Splash

This reflective blue was inspired by the sunshine bouncing off a sidewalk puddle — which looks a lot prettier when it's not splashed all over your coat.

Essie make a splash, $, available at Essie

Essie Spring In Your Step

A dewy lilac is the sweet-spot between bright pink and moody purple, and might become our go-to pedicure shade for the season.

Essie spring in your step, $, available at Essie

Essie Kissed By Mist

Consider this your standard pink polish for spring 2020, but upgraded with a pearly reflective shimmer.

Essie kissed by mist, $, available at Essie

Essie Can Dew Attitude

If there was a perfect pastel green — like someone whipped up sweet mint and pistachio in a blender — it's this honeydew tone.

Essie can dew attitude, $, available at Essie

Essie Feeling Wellies

This peach sorbet shade reads surprisingly neutral on a range of skin tones.

Essie feeling wellies, $, available at Essie

Essie Rainwear Don't Care

When brown feels too dark and white is too bright, this pale taupe is the chicest transition — like a Burberry trench on a soggy London day.

Essie rainwear don't care, $, available at Essie

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results