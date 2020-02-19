Best Looks At The 2020 BRIT Awards

The great and the good of the music industry will be celebrated tonight at the BRIT Awards 2020, and stars have started to gather on the red carpet donning their finest garms.

Lizzo, who will be blessing us all with a performance at tonight's event, arrived looking sweet like chocolate (quite literally) in a Hershey's print custom gown by Moschino.

Also performing tonight are Harry Styles, whose burgundy Gucci suit (paired with an eyelet collar, pearls, and lavender nails) included a touching tribute to his ex-girlfriend, the late Caroline Flack; Rod Stewart, who last performed in '93 when he received the Outstanding Contribution Award, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish, who will perform her new James Bond theme tune "No Time To Die" with Hans Zimmer.

Stay tuned on all the best looks from the BRIT Awards 2020 red carpet by clicking through the star-studded slideshow ahead.

Harry Styles never fails to impress us in the sartorial department, but this '70s-esque Gucci suit, worn with a berry-colored sweater over a scalloped collar, Mary-Janes, and his now-iconic pearl necklace is a step above the rest. Even more special, though, is the black ribbon he pinned to the lapel of his blazer: a tribute to TV personality Caroline Flack who passed away suddenly just a few days ago.

Lizzo looking like a snack (sorry) in Moschino.

Mabel wearing custom red sequin Moschino.

Billie Eilish is checking off all the big fashion houses this award season, this time opting for Burberry.

Neneh Cherry wins! This short suit situation is perfection.

Johnny Marr looking suave.

Laura Whitmore in a newspaper-print mini.

