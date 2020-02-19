Coworking Spaces In New York City

Side hustles, contract work, and freelance gigs, oh my: Studies show that more and more American workers are opting into the growing freelance and gig economy, either in addition to, or instead of, holding traditional 9-to-5 office jobs, with over 57.3 million freelancers in the U.S. workforce last year (which includes almost half of working millennials). And of this bunch, New Yorkers reign supreme: There are nearly half a million freelancers currently working in NYC, the largest concentration of any U.S. city. (Walk into any coffee shop in the city, and you'd be hard-pressed not to find one typing away on their laptop, maybe wearing a beanie.)

If you're one of these freelancers, you know that working from home or hopping from coffee shop to cafe until you get kicked out can get pretty tiring, pretty fast. So where should you set up shop? Ahead, we rounded up the coolest coworking spaces in NYC at a variety of price points perfect for productivity, networking, and just getting the job done.

Selina Chelsea

The Selina in Chelsea has a coworking space that is both free to hotel guests and the public. Located on the lobby floor in the hotel's Lady Mara cafe, the space is surrounded by beautiful gallery walls and perfect for when you need to get work done on the fly.

Price: Free to the public

Industrious

Industrious has four locations in NYC (with a brand new location opening at Equinox in Hudson Yards this fall!) with a mix of private offices, beautiful shared spaces, conference rooms, unlimited free amenities and food, and exclusive networking events. (And for those not in NYC, Industrious has locations all around the country as well.)

Price: Community memberships from $590/month in Brooklyn and private offices from $1,341/month; community memberships from $657/month and private offices from $1,904/month in Union Square

The Wing

Perhaps the most Insta famous of the bunch, The Wing is a community and workspace exclusively for people who identify and live as women, with a mission of fostering community and promoting professional development. It has three locations around New York City, as well as other workspaces across the country. But perhaps the highlight are the built-in perks you can't find at other spaces of its kind, like an impressive list of guest speakers, beauty freebies, lactation rooms, showers, and frequent community networking events. Also, the spaces are straight-up beautiful — every nook and cranny is worthy of an Instagram.

Price: $215/month or $2,350/year for a single location; $250/month or $2,700/year for access to all locations

A/D/O

This former warehouse-turned-design space in Greenpoint is a great option for those looking for a beautiful and free (a rare combo) place to work. There's a restaurant onsite, an art installation in the courtyard, and plenty of open-floor-plan seating, plus frequent ticketed art events in the space after hours. For artists and designers looking for equipment and facilities in addition to workspace, A/D/O offers a membership starting at $375/month.

Price: Free for community use, $375/month for artist membership

Freelancers Hub

Freelancers Hub is a community space for NYC freelancers that was created in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Freelancers Union, and the Made in NY Media Center by IFP. Freelancers can use the DUMBO space up to four times a month for free, plus the Hub offers free legal assistance, financial management, benefits information, and workshops to independent workers in NYC.

Price: FreeCourtesy of Freelancers Union

WeWork

The OG coworking space, WeWork offers basically every level of membership you can imagine. You can opt for desk space at a communal table or a more private area, or if you need less office time, there's a $45/month We Membership option that gets you two workspace reservations a month with the option to buy more. There are over 50 locations in NYC alone — plus worldwide offices to check out if you're a digital nomad.

Price: $45/month for twice a month; daily desk space starting at $190/month

Friends

This is a coworking space of the cozy variety — it's located on the third floor of The Invisible Dog Art Center in Brooklyn and has exposed brick, lots of natural light, and 30 desks open to people working in creative industries. Membership comes with backyard access, conference rooms, and monthly community happy hours. You can even test out the space for a day for free before committing.

Price: $400/month for a floater desk; $650/month for a dedicated desk

Rough Draft

This polished studio space is located in Williamsburg and comes with desks, community tables, lounge spaces, outdoor seating, a creative reference library, and snacks — plus, you can bring up to two guests for two hours for free. And if you're undecided, Rough Draft offers free tours of the space and a new member day trial for $14.

Price: $28/day, $240 for 12 days per month, or $300/month

Brooklyn Desks

This space in Bushwick has all the usual amenities, plus a relaxation room for when you need to brain break. It also offers professional phone lines and can hook you up with a ZipCar rental.

Price: $250/month for unlimited workspace access; or $179/month without the weekend access

The Yard

The Yard has 11 locations across NYC that include art galleries, bike storage, super comfy chairs, a wellness program, and La Colombe coffee. Most locations are dog-friendly.

Price: $35/day, $295/month for open coworking space, or $400/month for a dedicated desk

Work Heights

Work Heights has two coworking spaces in Crown Heights, both of which have a minimalist, plant-filled aesthetic and come with garden space, free mail and package services, free printing and scanning, and overnight storage. Plus, membership rates include access to both locations.

Price: $165/month for flex nights and weekends, $235/month for flex desk, and $390/month for dedicated desk

