Rohit Shetty opens up about the stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi and how it’s a family entertainer

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and is clearly very excited about it. This is the first time that the team has shot in Bulgaria and because the show happens to be enjoyed by all age groups, they have included animals, trains, and more stunts including the helicopters. We’re all aware of how Rohit Shetty is fond of stunts and has made quite the name for himself in the industry.

Speaking about the show, he says that they have increased the intensity of the stunts and because everything on this show is spontaneous, there’s no chance that it is scripted. There is also a surprise element in the show since the contestants are not informed about the stunts beforehand. That is also a key factor why the show has the kind of TRP that it does.

The season premiers today and is one of the highly anticipated reality shows on Indian television.

