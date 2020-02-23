Coach Rajiv Verma opens up about training Ranveer Singh for ’83 and Shahid Kapoor for Jersey

Rajiv Verma is a fitness coach who has trained Ranveer Singh for ’83 and is currently training Shahid Kapoor for his role in Jersey. Both the actors are portraying ace cricketers on screen and have required some intense training in the sport. While Shahid Kapoor has played Gully cricket, Ranveer Singh had to start his training from scratch to play Kapil Dev on screen. Their fitness coach, Rajiv Verma has recently opened up about their training respectively.

Rajiv reveals that even though Ranveer Singh did some research on the game, he was a total beginner and not only did they have to teach him the sport from scratch, they also had to make sure that he imbibed Kapil Dev perfectly. As for Shahid, he has played gully cricket but is required to play the role of a professional cricketer who could have played for team India.

Speaking further on Shahid’s practice, Rajiv says that they trained at a turf in Mumbai for three hours a day. Since he is playing a fictional character, they worked on making him a good batsman and his cover drives, sweep and hook shots including the big sixes. Hitting close to two hundred strokes a day, they went for about 75% of perfection while giving him leeway to include his own unique style in it.

The film will be seeing a 12-year leap, and they have shot for the older version of Shahid who is 36 years old and will now move on to the younger version of his character.

