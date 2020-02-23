A day after the release of Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal says he scares easy!

Vicky Kaushal has made his first attempt to act in the horror genre with Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The film is loosely based around the ship that mysteriously landed on Juhu Beach back in 2011. Vicky says he has not watched any horror film after Paranormal Activity in 2007 and this film was nowhere on his radar but the director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s conviction to sell the story had him floored.

Talking about his experience of working in a horror film, Vicky Kaushal says that there is a lot of science involved in this genre. There are a lot of tricks you play to make it look convincing. The film is also nowhere close to a typical Dharma film. Vicky elaborated that it may be a Bollywood film, but its aesthetics are that of a Hollywood film.

Vicky said that his priority is to work with the best directors and he usually goes with his basic instinct.

