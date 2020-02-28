Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule even before Sairat released

After playing the villain in Marjaavan, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen playing one of the central characters in the upcoming film Baaghi 3. In the film with Tiger Shroff in the lead, Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother.
Talking to a tabloid, Riteish said that he was surprised when the role came to him. He said that his and Tiger's character's dynamics is like that of a mother and son. In the film, even though he plays the elder brother, Tiger’s character behaves like a mother to him.
Riteish further said that making a film on Shivaji Maharaj is a big responsibility and that they have to be true to real events and respect the great personality of the Maratha king.
