Kajol says men took seven steps back after #MeToo movement in India

Many big names in the country were named and shamed, punished during the #MeToo movement in India. It has brought a lot of policies in the workspace environment. Kajol, one of the leading ladies of the short film Devi, Monday said that men took seven steps back after the movement.

When asked whether she has observed change and difference in the industry and how women are treated, Kajol said, "Yes there is a difference. And I wouldn’t say it’s only on film sets. To be very honest, if you ask any man anywhere, after the #MeToo movement took a life of its own and embroiled a lot of very well known people in it, I think somewhere down the line, men – good, bad, indifferent – took seven steps back."

At the screening, Kajol further said, "Everything was and is still being done cautiously and with a lot more thought. I think more than good or bad, there’s a lot of thought put into everybody’s daily interactions whether it’s on a set or in an office environment.”

Recalling an incident while traveling, Shruti Haasan, who was also in attendance at the event, said that she observed someone in the plane reading 'Physical proximity and how to behave in that space’. “Like she (Kajol) said, the awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable. That applies to human behaviour in general… Quite honestly, I didn’t think that India would take it to that level, so big and it made me really proud that people had the courage to come out and speak up," Shruti added.

Devi is a story of nine women from different backgrounds and features Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi.

