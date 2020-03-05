Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra is miffed with the growing friendship between Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma

Bigg Boss 13 fame, Paras Chhabra is currently looking for a potential bride on a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He is accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill on the show that is also looking for a groom. While the two have 5 contestants each to pick out from, the show seems to be taking different twists and turns every day. One of the female contestants is Jasleen Matharu who has also appeared on Bigg Boss 12 with Anup Jalota, whom she refers to as her teacher now.
Well, who out of the three is right according to you? Be sure to let us know.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma says only a girl like her can handle Paras Chhabra
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply