“Disha is a wonderful friend and co-star”, Tiger Shroff talks about his family life and more

You turned 30 on March 2 without any fanfare?

That’s the way I’ve always liked it. I like my birthdays to be working days. My parents did a lot of cakes and balloons and parties for me when I was a child. Now it’s time for me to work hard so I can give them back some of the love they’ve showered on me.

You bought a posh family home a year back?

We are yet to move into it. It’s being done up, furnished and designed for the last one-and-a-half years. We should be able to move into it by the end of this year. This is the home I’ve always dreamt of buying for my parents.

So one room in this dream home for you and Disha Patani?

(laughs) Nothing like that. Sir, where does she come into this family home? No, Disha is a wonderful friend and co-star. I shot a fabulous song with her for Baaghi 3 and we had a terrific time shooting it.

Would Disha be your co-star in your next film Heropanti2?

She could be. We haven’t decided yet on other details. We only have the script and me and of course my director Ahmed Sir (Khan). I am grateful to have a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala who has believed in me from the beginning. I regard Sajid Sir as family. He will always get priority in my career. His films come first for me.

You recently broke out of the ‘Nadiadwala’ comfort zone and delivered a thundering hit with Yash Raj Films’ War.?

War just took off to another level, and I’ve to admit sharing screen space with my idol Hrithik Roshan Sir was an experience I will cherish all my life. He has been an inspiration all my life. And to now observe him from such close quarters was a learning experience.

War is now a franchise. But since your character died in the film would you be a part of the sequel?

All I will say at the moment is, you didn’t see my body in War, did you? There are many ways to manoeuvre the script to accommodate both of us.

The response to your suited action avatar in the Heropanti 2 has been overwhelming?



For once I am with my clothes on in the poster. I will be doing the fights in suits and formal wear for the first time. This time the action is more on the lines of Mission Impossible and James Bond. I am looking forward to getting into Heropanti 2.

What do you have to say about the action in Baaghi 3?

When after Baaghi we did Baaghi 2 we made sure the action went to the next level. In Baaghi 3 we’ve taken the stunts up by two levels since Baaghi 2. It’s something I’ve never done before.

In Baaghi 3 you get to share screen space for the first time with your father Jackie Shroff?

It was an experience I was waiting for. The minute he entered the set all eyes and attention were on my father. And I was just so happy to let him be the centre of attention. He has a natural aptitude for attracting crowds and adulation whereas I am far more shy and happy to go unnoticed.

Jackie Shroff was far more laidback about his career than you?

Those were different times. But even then, Anil Uncle (Kapoor) was hardly laidback. In today’s times every actor has to be on his toe constantly. I’m grateful for what I’ve got during my six years as an actor. I’ve to constantly keep working harder and harder to ensure I don’t lose the success that God has given me.

Any wishes?

To make my parents are happy. Nothing matters more than that.

