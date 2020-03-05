Deepika Padukone gives the Paris Fashion Week a miss owing to coronavirus outbreak

Deepika Padukone was invited to attend the Paris Fashion Week by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. However, the actress had to cancel her trip due to the increasing number of cases of coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the actress said that she was supposed to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, by had to cancel as the epidemic had now entered a new stage in France.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone explains why she has not signed any Hollywood project after xXx: Return of the Xander Cage
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply