Kareena Kapoor Khan wins the internet as she posts pictures of Saif Ali Khan and mother Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut on Instagram has been just as massive as her movies! Becoming the talk of the town, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to cross 1 million followers on her Instagram in just 12 hours and the numbers are still on the rise. Making us fall in love with her posts, Kareena Kapoor has posted two new pictures of the most important people of her life.

The first picture she shared was a candid picture of Saif Ali Khan where he’s playing the guitar. She posted it with the caption, “My love… always playing his own tune”. She posted another picture today, where her mother Babita is enjoying her playtime with Taimur Ali Khan as she honours her on International Women’s Day, with the caption, “Boss. Mother. ????????????????????. Legend. 08.03.2020”

Take a look at both the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

My love… always playing his own tune

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:49am PST

View this post on Instagram

Boss. Mother. ????????????????????. Legend. 08.03.2020

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:32pm PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a picture of the only one she will allow to steal her frame, Taimur Ali Khan!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results