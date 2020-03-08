Sidharth Shukla says the toughest part about being on Bigg Boss 13 was to stay away from his mom!

Sidharth Shukla is quite the mamma’s boy and has been very close to her since he was a kid. When he appeared on Bigg Boss 13, he had to stay away from his family and it was the toughest part for him. Nevertheless, he came out a winner and is now looking at other projects to work on. In his recent interaction, he spoke about his relationship with his mother as a child and how he would always be with her since he was the youngest of three kids. From his relationship with her to date, Sidharth Shukla’s mother has been by his side like a rock and this Women’s Day, he decided to tell her story.
Take a look at some of the unseen pictures that they posted.
This surely is a tearjerker!
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh opens up about her linkup rumours with Sidharth Shukla
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply