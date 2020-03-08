Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and the team of Beyhadh 2 celebrate Holi on the sets in style!

Beyhadh 2 has been in the news since its announcement for multiple reasons. The biggest reason was Jennifer Winget making a comeback as her iconic character, Maya with the second season of the show. The cast and crew along with the plotline are entirely different from season one, but it is just as good! Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry, and Hasan Zaidi among the others are also a part of the show and they have been only made the show even more interesting.

Even though the show’s plotline is intense and doing such scenes on a daily basis can be emotionally draining, the team surely knows how to keep each other’s spirits high off-camera. Recently, the team has celebrated Holi on the sets and the pictures are too cute for words. Posing for selfies, they surely had a fun time during the celebration. Take a look at the pictures.

With MayRa moving out of MJ’s house, how do you think the story will develop? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

