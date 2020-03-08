Roddy Alves: “It’s Hard Work To Be A Woman”

He once identified as a “human Ken doll” but Roddy Alves felt more like a Barbie and now he’s having all his male plastic surgery reversed. Alves recently survived having his adam’s apple removed, his hairline lowered, and “facial feminization” surgery including a shaved jawline. His nose has almost disappeared, but Roddy is having fun shopping in the women’s department. It now takes him two hours to get dressed to go out in the evening…

