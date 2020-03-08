Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Women’s Day at a safety awareness event hosted by Nashik Police!

Janhvi Kapoor is set to celebrate Women’s Day with the best company! She has always been pro-women empowerment and safety and also loves to interact with people on a daily basis. While the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor is set out to spend the day for a great cause.

A safety awareness even was hosted by the Nashik Police today and Janhvi Kapoor attended it looking like a dream in a lime yellow coloured ethnic outfit. While she interacted with the audience, she also shook a leg on ‘Zingaat’ from her debut film, Dhadak.

Take a look at the picture and video.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, as she is also going to star in Dostana 2, Takht, Roohi Afzana, Mr. Lele, and Bombay Girl.

